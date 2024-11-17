1,463 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 3,908,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,403,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.