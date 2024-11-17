328 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $185.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

