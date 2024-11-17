4,224 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

