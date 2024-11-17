448 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $503.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.79 and a 1 year high of $533.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

