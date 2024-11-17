4,820 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,242.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 90,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.