5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.23 and traded as high as C$6.80. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.63, with a volume of 78,700 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron purchased 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,250.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
