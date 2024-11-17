5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.23 and traded as high as C$6.80. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.63, with a volume of 78,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$589.54 million, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron purchased 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,250.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.