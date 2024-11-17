Accent Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $216.79 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

