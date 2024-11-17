Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 398 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $183.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.83. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

