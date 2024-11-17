Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $696,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $144.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.