Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $69,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.14 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.85 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

