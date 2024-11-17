Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 11,817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

