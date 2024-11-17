Adero Partners LLC Buys 60 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,348,000 after purchasing an additional 380,828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,530,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,712,000 after purchasing an additional 223,257 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,409,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,262,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,929,000 after purchasing an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $222.14 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.28 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

