Adero Partners LLC Has $323,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Novartis by 41.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 62.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

