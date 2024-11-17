Adero Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adero Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $71.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.