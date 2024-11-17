Adero Partners LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Adero Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

