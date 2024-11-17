Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 677,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.6 days.

Aixtron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $14.66 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

Get Aixtron alerts:

About Aixtron

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.