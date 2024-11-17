Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,972.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 94,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

