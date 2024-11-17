Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $209.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $196.88 on Friday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $131.65 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.72.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,106,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after purchasing an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after buying an additional 464,337 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $77,819,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,417,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.