Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $235.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 16.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

