Alpha Family Trust Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. This represents a 7.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,924 shares of company stock worth $1,798,131. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.67%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

