AM Squared Ltd Buys 200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 96,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 914.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 94,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $275.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.81. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

