AM Squared Ltd Has $119,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 125.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for 0.3% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,851 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 13,814.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,726 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,243 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $37,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95.
In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
