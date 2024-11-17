AM Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 200 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,066,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,242,000 after buying an additional 187,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,246,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

BURL opened at $268.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.57 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.