AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

AMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

