Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

