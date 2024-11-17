American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

SDSI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

