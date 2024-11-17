AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AmmPower Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.02.
AmmPower Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.