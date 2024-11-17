AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AmmPower Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.02.

Get AmmPower alerts:

AmmPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.