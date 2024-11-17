Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.29 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.