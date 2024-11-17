Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

FINS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 209,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,377. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,509,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 285,911 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 514,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

