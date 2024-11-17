Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance
FINS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 209,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,377. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
