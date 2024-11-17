Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 94,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,079. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $402,328.03. This trade represents a 11.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,514.36. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $336,083. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 33,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

