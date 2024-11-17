Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $99,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AON opened at $379.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

