Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. NWI Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,294,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $45,688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 204,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 259,988 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

