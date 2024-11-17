Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $8.77 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

