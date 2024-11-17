Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 523 ($6.59) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.34). 221,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.30).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Technology from GBX 775 ($9.77) to GBX 800 ($10.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Technology to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.52) to GBX 860 ($10.84) in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a market capitalization of £401.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 579.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 721.29.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

