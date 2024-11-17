ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 8.8% in October

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 9,930,000 shares. Currently, 25.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 66.2% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 18th.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

ASP Isotopes stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. ASP Isotopes has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $517.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

