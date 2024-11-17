Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.57 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

