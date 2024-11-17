Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at $4,158,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $14,986,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at $23,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 386.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 449,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

