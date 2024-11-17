Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 272.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $714,806,000 after buying an additional 1,047,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

