Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.5% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $120.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

