Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in National Grid by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Up 0.6 %

National Grid stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

National Grid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

