Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $320.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

