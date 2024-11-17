Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Auddia Price Performance
Auddia stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Auddia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Auddia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.