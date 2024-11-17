AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) CFO Sells $13,500.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Georgevich sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,987. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Georgevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Kelly Georgevich sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 37.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

