Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

JG traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,145. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

