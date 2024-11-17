Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 2,001,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,438,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 111,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,592 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

