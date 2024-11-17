Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.44 ($15.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,230.38 ($15.51). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.75), with a volume of 19,681 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,234.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The company has a market capitalization of £375 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,717.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

