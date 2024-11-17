Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.1 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPF stock remained flat at $5.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

