Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises about 1.0% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 328.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820,379 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 576.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

