BCGM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

