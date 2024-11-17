BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,764,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $387.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.42. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.42 and a 12-month high of $400.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.